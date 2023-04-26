Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 33,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 78,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Walker River Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

About Walker River Resources

(Get Rating)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.