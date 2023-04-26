Wanchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,451,454 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

