Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 21,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

WASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

