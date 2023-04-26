Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 13,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $488.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.71. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In related news, Director Constance A. Howes acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

