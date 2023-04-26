Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 13,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $488.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.71. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $55.93.
Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Trust Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.