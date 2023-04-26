Washington Trust Bank Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Newmont by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 256,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 41,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 464,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.