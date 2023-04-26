Washington Trust Bank Buys Shares of 2,963 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,420 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 87.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 149,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 116.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 142,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $113.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

