Washington Trust Bank Invests $237,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.