Washington Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

