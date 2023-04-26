Washington Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 5,254 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 233,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $4,864,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fastenal by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

