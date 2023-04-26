Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

IBM stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

