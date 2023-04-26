Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 2.9%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 112,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 432,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Webis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.28.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

