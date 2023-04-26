Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,922 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. 277,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,601. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.