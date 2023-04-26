Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.49. 1,791,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,098. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

