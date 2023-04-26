Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,170 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

