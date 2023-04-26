Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $329,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $727,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

