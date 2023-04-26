Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $201.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

