Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. 2,233,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,819. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.