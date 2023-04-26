Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. 87,201 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

