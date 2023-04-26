Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NKE stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.96. 1,735,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

