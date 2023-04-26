West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13), Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $67.45 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

