Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 to $5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion to $9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.