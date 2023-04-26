Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 457,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,987. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $245.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

