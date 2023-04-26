Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

