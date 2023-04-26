Westpac Banking Corp Has $23.52 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,721. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

