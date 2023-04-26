Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.69. 1,313,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

