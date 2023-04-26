Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87,474 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. 1,505,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,054. The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

