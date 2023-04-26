Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,700 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.62. The stock had a trading volume of 370,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,949. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

