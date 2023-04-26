WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance
In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,412.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance
WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.80%.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
