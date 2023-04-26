WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.72 million. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,935.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 638,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

