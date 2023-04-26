Widmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,798,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,900,211. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

