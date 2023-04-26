Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 781,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 776,302 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 212,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

