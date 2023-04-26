Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser
In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.5 %
WY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 1,341,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.
Weyerhaeuser Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
