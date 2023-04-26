Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,131 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after acquiring an additional 237,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.97.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

