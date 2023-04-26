Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,689 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. 990,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

