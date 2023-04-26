Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2136 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WIHLY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2021, its property portfolio consisted of 299 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,143,000 square meters.

