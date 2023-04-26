Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading Down 12%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) was down 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). Approximately 264,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 124,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Windward in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Windward alerts:

Windward Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £37.26 million and a PE ratio of -211.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.51.

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.