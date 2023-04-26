Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 1-Year High at $348.73

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $348.73 and last traded at $348.34, with a volume of 5449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WINA. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Winmark Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,167 shares of company stock worth $5,017,889. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 856.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Winmark by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

