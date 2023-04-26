WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.89. 8,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.