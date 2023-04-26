Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 23,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period.

SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 671,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

