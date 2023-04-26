Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 434 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.49. 1,268,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $284.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

