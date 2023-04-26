Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 853,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 453,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,686. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

