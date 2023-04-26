Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,122. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

