Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,248 shares of company stock worth $18,812,813. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $14.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.78. 435,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $336.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

