Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11,793.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.53. The company had a trading volume of 111,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,499. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average is $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

