Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,371. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

