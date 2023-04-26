Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 320 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $195.82. The stock had a trading volume of 172,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,762. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

