Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.51. 118,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.42. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $202.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.