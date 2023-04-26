WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 47,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.