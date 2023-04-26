WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 47,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
