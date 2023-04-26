Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 151,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 129,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.