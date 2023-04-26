Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPER. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

